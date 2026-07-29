Tehran Dismisses Oman's Strait Plan, Escalates Gulf Tensions

Tehran has dismissed a proposal from Oman for shared management of the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian official revealed to Reuters on Wednesday. This decision quashes hopes for a resolution that could ease the ongoing Gulf trade disruptions.

Oman's plan aimed to mitigate conflict over the crucial strait, which is a vital conduit for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade. However, Iran maintains that the plan offers no benefits, as it proposes equal control with Oman over the navigation routes. Tehran emphasizes that some inbound and outbound routes must remain under its control.

The decision exacerbates regional tensions. Recently, Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported intercepting oil tankers in the strait, asserting control over the waterway. Concurrently, U.S. and Saudi forces have launched strikes against Iran-backed militants, escalating already high regional tensions and contributing to a spike in global oil prices.