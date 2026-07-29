Tehran Dismisses Oman's Strait Plan, Escalates Gulf Tensions
Iran has rejected Oman's proposal for shared control of the Strait of Hormuz, derailing efforts to ease tensions in the Gulf. Tehran insists on sole control over key routes, complicating U.S.-Saudi strategies. Rising conflicts, including strikes on oil tankers and facilities, accompany surging oil prices.
- Country:
- Iran
Tehran has dismissed a proposal from Oman for shared management of the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian official revealed to Reuters on Wednesday. This decision quashes hopes for a resolution that could ease the ongoing Gulf trade disruptions.
Oman's plan aimed to mitigate conflict over the crucial strait, which is a vital conduit for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade. However, Iran maintains that the plan offers no benefits, as it proposes equal control with Oman over the navigation routes. Tehran emphasizes that some inbound and outbound routes must remain under its control.
The decision exacerbates regional tensions. Recently, Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported intercepting oil tankers in the strait, asserting control over the waterway. Concurrently, U.S. and Saudi forces have launched strikes against Iran-backed militants, escalating already high regional tensions and contributing to a spike in global oil prices.
ALSO READ
-
Iran Rejects Regional Management of the Strait of Hormuz: Tensions High
-
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Strike Iran-backed Groups in Iraq
-
Tension Over Hormuz: U.S.-Saudi Strikes Escalate Crisis
-
Strait of Hormuz Management Proposal Rejected by Tehran
-
Record Commodity Ship Passage through Bab el-Mandeb Amid Regional Tensions