Trade Routes in Turmoil: Bab el-Mandeb's Busy Day Amid Tensions

On Tuesday, 39 commodity ships traversed the Bab el-Mandeb strait, marking its busiest day since July 19. Concerns loom as Yemen's Houthis declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia and engaged in talks with China. Meanwhile, Iran rejected a proposal for regional management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 13:35 IST
Trade Routes in Turmoil: Bab el-Mandeb's Busy Day Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Bab el-Mandeb strait witnessed an unusual flurry of activity on Tuesday with 39 commodity ships passing through, the highest count since July 19. This highlights the strategic location's importance amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Yemen's Houthis intensified their enforcement of a newly declared maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia by firing ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker. Meanwhile, China has engaged in direct discussions with the Houthi movement to ensure the safe passage of its tankers through the Red Sea.

In another development, Iran has dismissed Oman's proposal for joint regional management of the Strait of Hormuz, thus hampering potential diplomatic resolutions in the area. This has added further complexity to the already strained relations in the region.

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