Dollar Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Decision

The U.S. dollar remained near one-month highs as investors anticipated a potential surprise rate hike from the Federal Reserve amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. Despite joint strikes by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia on Iran-backed groups, currency movements were subdued with a cautious market outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 14:33 IST
Dollar Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Decision
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  • United States

The U.S. dollar hovered close to its one-month high on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. Analysts pointed to a possible risk of a surprise hike, which kept markets on edge.

Meanwhile, hostilities flared in the Middle East, causing oil prices to surge after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia conducted joint strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq. This development followed the U.S. military's thwarting of a potential Iranian attack on American forces in the region.

Despite these tensions, currency markets remained largely steady ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's decision. The dollar index experienced a slight decrease, with the euro and sterling seeing minimal gains. Though the Bank of Japan's decisions and potential interventions were closely monitored, the yen showed modest strengthening.

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