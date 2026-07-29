Dollar Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Decision

The U.S. dollar hovered close to its one-month high on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. Analysts pointed to a possible risk of a surprise hike, which kept markets on edge.

Meanwhile, hostilities flared in the Middle East, causing oil prices to surge after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia conducted joint strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq. This development followed the U.S. military's thwarting of a potential Iranian attack on American forces in the region.

Despite these tensions, currency markets remained largely steady ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's decision. The dollar index experienced a slight decrease, with the euro and sterling seeing minimal gains. Though the Bank of Japan's decisions and potential interventions were closely monitored, the yen showed modest strengthening.