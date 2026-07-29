Trump's $22 Billion Dulles Overhaul: A Giant Leap for Aviation Infrastructure

President Donald Trump has unveiled ambitious plans for Washington Dulles Airport, proposing a transformative $22 billion project. This latest announcement marks another significant infrastructure push in the nation's capital region.

Joined by United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Trump advocates for enhancing Dulles, the main international gateway. The plan includes constructing four new concourses and aims to address criticisms about the airport's outdated facilities while modernizing transport systems.

The federal government's involvement, alongside United Airlines' commitment, signals a promising collaboration. However, questions remain regarding project funding and potential impacts on passenger costs. With a distinctive architectural design, Dulles stands poised for a monumental change, reflecting its crucial role in U.S. aviation.