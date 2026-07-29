Federal Reserve Stands Firm: Interest Rates Unchanged Amidst Inflation Concerns

The Federal Reserve maintained current interest rates amid debates on inflation control. Kevin Warsh, the new central bank chief, emphasized reducing inflation towards a 2% target. The decision, with some dissent, reflects confidence in economic trends despite potential future rate hikes based on upcoming inflation and job market data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 23:31 IST
Federal Reserve Stands Firm: Interest Rates Unchanged Amidst Inflation Concerns
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  • United States

In a decision that has drawn significant attention, the Federal Reserve chose to keep its interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, intensifying scrutiny on the U.S. central bank's new chief, Kevin Warsh, and his strategies to curb inflation back to the 2% target.

The decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate between 3.50%-3.75%, although anticipated, was not unanimous. Three out of the twelve policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee members, from Cleveland, Dallas, and Minneapolis, dissented, preferring a slight increase. Their dissent echoes their earlier stance under former chief Jerome Powell, against the potential for lower rates.

Warsh has signaled a firm stance against inflation, persistent above target levels for over five years, influenced by global events like the conflict in the Middle East affecting fuel and food prices, and domestic factors such as increased AI-driven investment. However, there remains optimism about rising productivity aiding economic growth without exacerbating inflation pressures.

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