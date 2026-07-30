UN Experts Raise Alarm Over Treatment of Bahá’ís in Iran

According to the UN experts, some detainees were allegedly pressured into making false confessions through torture, with certain confessions later broadcast on Iranian state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 30-07-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 12:33 IST
UN Experts Raise Alarm Over Treatment of Bahá’ís in Iran
The experts stressed that religious minorities must be protected from discrimination and persecution, even during periods of national tension. Image Credit: ChatGPT

United Nations human rights experts have voiced serious concern over allegations of arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture and other forms of ill-treatment targeting members of Iran's Bahá'í religious minority. They warned that several detainees could face severe risks to their physical and mental health if the reported abuses continue.

The experts said they were deeply troubled by claims that Bahá'í individuals have been held incommunicado, subjected to torture and forcibly disappeared, describing such actions as clear violations of international law. They also pointed to reports indicating that 57 members of the Bahá'í community are currently detained or imprisoned.

Reports describe forced confessions and harsh detention conditions

According to the UN experts, some detainees were allegedly pressured into making false confessions through torture, with certain confessions later broadcast on Iranian state media. They said these practices breach the absolute prohibition of torture and undermine the right to a fair trial.

The experts highlighted the reported cases of Payam Vali, Roya Sabet, Artin Ghazanfari, Shakila Ghasemi, Peyvand Naimi and Borna Naimi, expressing particular concern over their detention. Peyvand and Borna Naimi were reportedly subjected to severe physical and psychological abuse, including mock executions intended to force confessions. Both men remain in pre-trial detention under conditions that have raised fears about their health and safety.

Growing concerns over wider crackdown

The experts said the detention of Bahá'í individuals is taking place alongside a broader increase in arrests across Iran following the outbreak of the recent conflict, adding to concerns that religious minorities are facing heightened risks during this period.

They described the reported targeting of Bahá'ís through arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance and coercive practices as a serious violation of the right to freedom of religion or belief. The experts stressed that religious minorities must be protected from discrimination and persecution, even during periods of national tension.

Call for accountability and protection

The UN experts reminded Iran that, as a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, it has legal obligations to protect freedom of religion or belief, prevent torture and enforced disappearance, guarantee due process and safeguard the rights of minority communities.

They called on Iranian authorities to provide detainees with immediate access to legal representation and medical care, while conducting independent investigations into all allegations of arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearance and ill-treatment. They also urged the Government to take urgent action to prevent further harm and end what they described as a pattern of persecution against the Bahá'í community.

The experts confirmed that they have formally communicated their concerns to the Iranian Government.

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