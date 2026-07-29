FTSE 100 Soars Amid Middle East Tensions

The FTSE 100 index set a new intraday record amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, mainly due to a rise in oil stocks. Investors are also keenly observing upcoming interest rate decisions from major banks. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 saw a slight decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 22:01 IST
FTSE 100 Soars Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The FTSE 100 benchmark in London achieved a new intraday record on Wednesday, propelled by a spike in oil stocks due to renewed instability in the Middle East. The upward trend demonstrates investor sensitivity to geopolitical events.

Amidst this, market participants are on high alert for interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which could sway market dynamics significantly.

In contrast, the FTSE 250 saw a marginal dip of 0.03%, closing at 23,996.81 points, indicating varied investor sentiment across market segments.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Change Is Challenging Asia's Energy Security and Reshaping Infrastructure Investment

India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

Policies, Committees, No Control: Inside Africa’s Digital Governance Gap

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026