FTSE 100 Soars Amid Middle East Tensions

The FTSE 100 benchmark in London achieved a new intraday record on Wednesday, propelled by a spike in oil stocks due to renewed instability in the Middle East. The upward trend demonstrates investor sensitivity to geopolitical events.

Amidst this, market participants are on high alert for interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which could sway market dynamics significantly.

In contrast, the FTSE 250 saw a marginal dip of 0.03%, closing at 23,996.81 points, indicating varied investor sentiment across market segments.