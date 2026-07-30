Dollar Takes a Dive as Markets Eye Inflation and Interest Rates

The dollar showed weakness against the yen on Thursday, as investors anticipate the U.S. inflation report. This report is expected to provide insights into future interest rate decisions, following the Federal Reserve's latest meeting where no clear monetary policy direction was given.

The yen rose 0.3% to reach 162.88 against the dollar, but traders noted this uptick seemed unaffected by any Japanese intervention in response to the currency's historic lows. Earlier, the dollar experienced gains against major currencies after reports of U.S. airstrikes in Iran, a move that pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.

Focus turned to the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, expected to show a slight decrease in annual price pressures due to stable energy costs. Meanwhile, the Bank of England maintained interest rates, with growing concerns among policymakers about inflation risks. Later, attention will shift to Japan's interest rate decisions amid the ongoing Gulf conflict.