U.S. Stock Market Sees Rebound Amid Economic Data Analysis
U.S. stock index futures experienced a rise on Thursday following a review of recent economic data, including inflation rates and GDP estimates. A report from the Commerce Department revealed modest inflation changes and GDP growth that fell short of expectations, while jobless claims were slightly below estimates.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick on Thursday as investors evaluated a slew of economic data. June's inflation reports were released alongside second-quarter GDP estimates, providing a mixed economic picture.
The Commerce Department reported a minor drop in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index by 0.1% for June, aligning with economist predictions. On an annual basis, inflation matched estimates at 3.7%.
Despite expectations, GDP growth fell short, increasing by just 1.5% as opposed to the forecasted 2.1%. Meanwhile, jobless claims for the final week of July stood at 197,000, slightly lower than the 200,000 predicted by analysts.
ALSO READ
-
Wall Street's Whirlwind: Tech Stocks, AI Budgets, and the Fed's Mixed Signals
-
Rising Dawn: Tech Stocks Rebound Amid Federal Reserve Policy Uncertainty
-
Fed Uncertainty and AI Spending Shake U.S. Stock Markets
-
Uncertainty Clouds Markets as Fed Opt for 'Hawkish Hold'
-
Fed Steady on Rates: Warsh's Inflation Challenge