U.S. Stock Market Sees Rebound Amid Economic Data Analysis

U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick on Thursday as investors evaluated a slew of economic data. June's inflation reports were released alongside second-quarter GDP estimates, providing a mixed economic picture.

The Commerce Department reported a minor drop in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index by 0.1% for June, aligning with economist predictions. On an annual basis, inflation matched estimates at 3.7%.

Despite expectations, GDP growth fell short, increasing by just 1.5% as opposed to the forecasted 2.1%. Meanwhile, jobless claims for the final week of July stood at 197,000, slightly lower than the 200,000 predicted by analysts.