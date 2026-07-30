UEFA's Bold Boycott: Protecting the Soul of Soccer

In a significant turn of events, UEFA's member associations have decided to unanimously boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions. This decision follows FIFA's controversial plan to introduce private investments into a new subsidiary that would oversee global soccer tournaments.

European soccer's governing body, UEFA, made the announcement after a virtual meeting, emphasizing their stance against treating the World Cup as an investment product. The objection stems from FIFA's plan to create a $20 billion subsidiary, offering up to 20% stakes to external investors.

UEFA firmly stated that no national teams under its banner will participate in FIFA competitions while these proposals exist, citing the importance of preserving football's legacy. 'The World Cup is not for sale,' UEFA emphasized, calling for FIFA to abandon its investor-inclusion ambitions entirely.