RBI Minutes Hint at Potential Rate Hike Amid Inflation Concerns

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting minutes have unveiled a more hawkish stance compared to the earlier policy statement. Members of the committee have raised alarms concerning the risk of inflation becoming more widespread, driven by robust domestic demand, as noted in an ICICI Bank research report.

According to the report, a significant shift is observed between the policy statement and the minutes, with an increased focus on the rising energy and food prices impacting broader inflation in the upcoming months. The minutes should be interpreted as hawkish, contrary to the earlier, more dovish policy statement.

MPC members are considering rate increases if demand-driven inflation aligns with core inflation concerns. The report highlights the potential for headline inflation to average 5.6% in H2FY27, with core CPI possibly exceeding 4% in Q4FY27. Moreover, policymakers are vigilant about the pass-through of elevated energy and food costs into the wider economy.

Enterprise surveys, household inflation expectations, and price hikes across chemicals, plastics, rubber, and commercial LPG indicate a potential broadening of supply shocks. One committee member emphasized that if CPI peaks at 5.9% in Q3FY27, a rate hike could be justified.

The Governor's analysis implies that the convergence of core CPI, excluding precious metals, could necessitate policy rate adjustments, expected to occur in Q4FY27 under the current trajectory. While headline inflation is forecasted to average 4.8% in FY27, sustained high oil prices and increased food inflation might accelerate the timing of a rate increase.

On the growth front, MPC members remain optimistic despite external challenges. Indicators such as vehicle sales, credit growth, government capital expenditure, and the performance of listed firms point to robust economic momentum. The Central Bank has slightly revised the GDP growth projection for FY27 upwards to 6.7%.

However, potential growth impediments include US tariffs, fluctuating energy prices, and possibly weaker agricultural output. The report projects that if oil prices remain high and global interest rates rise, the rate hike trajectory could advance to earlier than anticipated dates.

The base case for rate hikes starts with core CPI, excluding gold, exceeding 4% in Q4FY27. Anticipated rate boosts could reach approximately 50 basis points, with a potential 75-basis-point increase if oil prices and inflationary pressures persist, although this is not the primary expectation. (ANI)