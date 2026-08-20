Indian Equity Markets Rebound: Sensex and Nifty Break Losing Streak

In a significant turnaround, India's equity markets bounced back robustly on Thursday, breaking a prolonged losing streak. The benchmark Sensex climbed over 400 points, while the Nifty maintained its ground above the crucial 24,200 mark. This recovery was predominantly fueled by a drop in US bond yields, along with active short-covering and other supportive factors that lifted investor morale. Both indices opened with a notable gap-up, setting a positive tone for the day's trading session.

As the trading day unfolded, the Sensex was seen trading at approximately 77,392.32, marking an increase of 482.64 points or 0.63%. Simultaneously, the Nifty was trading at around 24,191.45, up by 113.15 points or 0.47%. Notably, sectoral performances were strong across the board, with Nifty IT leading the pack, boasting a gain of over 1%. All major indices mirrored this optimism, painting an overall positive picture on the trading floor.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, highlighted the fundamental backing for this rally, noting revenue and earnings growth in segments like CDMO, precision engineering, and power infrastructure. He projected that while some positive news is already reflected in the price, there is potential for further appreciation. The market's recent downtrend seemed primed for a short-term reversal, especially with the decrease in US bond yields boosting global equity market sentiment.