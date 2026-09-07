Zaporizhzhia Plant Regains Power Amid Ceasefire

Power has been restored to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russia, via the Ferosplavna line, according to Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation.

Since August 20, the facility had been dependent on emergency diesel generators for its vital safety system operations due to the lack of external power. It was a local ceasefire, enforced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), that allowed necessary repairs to be made.

The IAEA confirmed the restoration of power on social media, citing their chief, Rafael Grossi. The plant is currently functioning normally, as per Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev's statement.