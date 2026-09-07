Advancing Education and Healthcare: Haryana's Leap Forward
Haryana's Chief Minister announced pivotal educational and health initiatives. The state will equip senior students with tablets and SIM cards, and bolster healthcare with 59 new ambulances. Additional decisions include battery procurement for the power sector and enhancement of the Assandh Sugar Mill.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to enhance educational and healthcare infrastructure, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced several strategic initiatives at a recent High-Powered Purchase Committee meeting.
The state plans to provide 5 lakh tablets equipped with data SIMs to senior students, aligning education with modern technological demands. Additionally, the committee sanctioned the procurement of diverse capacity batteries for the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited's power needs.
Moreover, the meeting greenlit 59 Advanced Life Support ambulances under the National Health Mission, aimed at improving statewide healthcare services. The Assandh Sugar Mill operation was also approved for a year, reflecting a series of overhauls to bolster industry and infrastructure, with investments surpassing Rs 90 crore.
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