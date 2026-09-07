Springboks Aim to Seal Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Series
South Africa makes strategic changes to its lineup for the final test against New Zealand, leading 2-1 in the self-styled Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series. Coach Rassie Erasmus mostly retains his trusted squad as the Springboks aim to clinch the series in Baltimore this Saturday.
South Africa's rugby team has made strategic changes to their lineup for the decisive clash against New Zealand.
This final test in the United States will determine the winner of the self-styled Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series.
The Springboks, led by coach Rassie Erasmus, currently lead 2-1 in the series and largely stick to their trusted squad.
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