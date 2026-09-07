Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche Claims Lives in Russia's North Caucasus

An avalanche claimed the lives of at least 11 climbers in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria region, according to local emergency services. Six others were injured when the disaster struck on Mount Mizhirgi, a prominent peak in the North Caucasus, around 5 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Emergency workers have faced tremendous challenges in their search and rescue operation, with difficult terrain and the potential for more avalanches complicating their efforts. Despite these hurdles, more than 50 workers continue to search for the six still missing.

By Monday morning, 10 climbers had managed to descend the mountain on their own, while hopes remain for the others. The incident highlights the perils of mountain climbing in such volatile conditions.