Ukrainian Drone Attack Causes Casualties in Russia's Perm Region

A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Perm region resulted in one fatality and injuries to four others. The incident caused damage to a residential building, as confirmed by Dmitry Makhonin, the regional governor. Local air defense units successfully shot down 27 drones during the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:39 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Causes Casualties in Russia's Perm Region
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A Ukrainian drone attack has left one person dead and four injured in Russia's Perm region. The attack caused significant damage to a residential building, according to Dmitry Makhonin, the regional governor.

Makhonin confirmed in a statement that local air defense units were able to intercept and shoot down 27 drones during the assault.

As tensions persist, the incident underscores the ongoing conflict and the measures being taken to protect the region.

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