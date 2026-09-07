Federal Reserve's Rate Hike Plan Gathers Momentum

The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates twice this year, bolstered by a robust U.S. jobs report, UBS reported. The financial institution altered its previous no-change forecast due to signs of a resilient labor market and rising inflation risks.

Hawkish statements, particularly by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole symposium, have reinforced expectations for tighter monetary policy. Additionally, strong August employment data, which surpassed projections, further contributed to this outlook.

Market analysts and major financial firms such as Citigroup and Macquarie have updated their rate forecasts following the release of this employment data. Despite some views to hold steady, there is approximately a 58% likelihood of a rate hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.