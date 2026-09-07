Federal Reserve's Rate Hike Plan Gathers Momentum
UBS predicts two upcoming interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, influenced by a strong U.S. jobs report and hawkish communication. This shift marks a change from earlier expectations of no rate change this year. The financial markets anticipate increased chances for rate hikes at future meetings.
The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates twice this year, bolstered by a robust U.S. jobs report, UBS reported. The financial institution altered its previous no-change forecast due to signs of a resilient labor market and rising inflation risks.
Hawkish statements, particularly by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole symposium, have reinforced expectations for tighter monetary policy. Additionally, strong August employment data, which surpassed projections, further contributed to this outlook.
Market analysts and major financial firms such as Citigroup and Macquarie have updated their rate forecasts following the release of this employment data. Despite some views to hold steady, there is approximately a 58% likelihood of a rate hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
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