Zheng Qinwen's Stunning Upset and Thrilling U.S. Open Progress

Zheng Qinwen pulled off a sensational comeback to oust reigning champion Iga Swiatek, thus advancing to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. The Chinese player demonstrated resilience, recovering from an early 0-5 setback in the decisive set.

Zheng's triumph places her in the spotlight as she becomes the first qualifier since Emma Raducanu in 2021 to reach this stage. This achievement is made even more remarkable given her recovery from a chronic elbow injury.

Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva's match ended dramatically as Anastasia Potapova suffered an injury. Meanwhile, fans look forward to Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff's performances during the thrilling evening lineup.