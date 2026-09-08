Zheng Qinwen's Stunning Upset and Thrilling U.S. Open Progress

Zheng Qinwen delivered a remarkable comeback to defeat Iga Swiatek and advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva also impressed by extending her run in New York. The evening program features fan favorites like Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff in their ongoing quest for tennis glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 00:13 IST
Zheng Qinwen's Stunning Upset and Thrilling U.S. Open Progress
Zheng Qinwen

Zheng Qinwen pulled off a sensational comeback to oust reigning champion Iga Swiatek, thus advancing to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. The Chinese player demonstrated resilience, recovering from an early 0-5 setback in the decisive set.

Zheng's triumph places her in the spotlight as she becomes the first qualifier since Emma Raducanu in 2021 to reach this stage. This achievement is made even more remarkable given her recovery from a chronic elbow injury.

Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva's match ended dramatically as Anastasia Potapova suffered an injury. Meanwhile, fans look forward to Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff's performances during the thrilling evening lineup.

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