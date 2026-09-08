Cuba's Emerging Crisis: Economic Strain Amid a Persistent Blockade

Cuba's Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, confirmed on Monday that there are no ongoing or planned negotiations with the United States regarding the trade embargo, described by Cuba as 'genocidal.' The embargo has reportedly cost the island nation over $8 billion in economic damages over the last year.

According to Rodriguez, the economic damages sustained due to the decades-old U.S. embargo rose 7 percent in 2025, reaching $8.1 billion. The situation is expected to worsen in 2026 following the Trump administration's oil blockade, which has severely impacted Cuba's energy production and led to lengthening blackouts across the country.

Rodriguez emphasized that the embargo impacts everyday Cubans severely, contributing to lengthy power cuts, spoilage of food, and adverse living conditions. Despite the U.S. stance citing national security concerns and the need for political change, international bodies like the United Nations decry the embargo as a violation of international law.