China Dispatches Fourth Batch of Aid to Nepal
China has provided a fourth shipment of emergency aid supplies to assist Nepal in its ongoing disaster relief efforts. This move was confirmed by the Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday, underlining China's commitment to supporting Nepal during challenging times.
China has sent a fourth installment of emergency aid supplies to bolster Nepal's disaster relief efforts, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
This latest aid package is part of China's ongoing commitment to assist Nepal as it faces ongoing challenges following recent disasters.
The swift response highlights the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and China's dedication to regional humanitarian support.