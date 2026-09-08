Swiss Bank Scandal: Former Mirabaud Partner Admits to Massive Bribery

Pierre Mirabaud, a former partner of Swiss private bank Mirabaud & Cie, has confessed to paying bribes totaling over $101 million to a Kuwaiti official between 2000 and 2012. The bribes were in exchange for bringing substantial business to the bank, resulting in a significant ongoing court case in Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:30 IST
Swiss Bank Scandal: Former Mirabaud Partner Admits to Massive Bribery

Pierre Mirabaud, once a leading figure in Switzerland's banking sector, has admitted to orchestrating a multi-million dollar bribery scheme. As detailed in court documents, Mirabaud paid a Kuwaiti official substantial sums to secure lucrative business deals for his former bank, Mirabaud & Cie.

The case, poised to be a swift proceeding at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court, hinges on Mirabaud's admission that he knowingly engaged in illegal activities. Prosecutors revealed he facilitated payments approaching 82.3 million Swiss francs over 12 years.

While the court deliberates his fate, the Swiss financial landscape reflects on the implications of such high-profile corruption. The bank, now under different leadership, distances itself from the scandal. Meanwhile, regulatory bodies continue to rectify past oversights without disclosing all involved parties.

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