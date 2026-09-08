ED Presses Charges Against Ex-Kerala CM Vijayan and Family in Corruption Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has formally sought the Keralam Police's assistance to register a First Information Report (FIR) against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas. The trio faces allegations of corruption relating to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited's (CMRL) dubious financial dealings.

Sources indicate the ED's Kochi zone advanced this request last week, intensifying its probe into the CMRL case nearly a month after conducting substantial searches in Kozhikode. These raids, occurring on May 27, scrutinized 10 sites including entities linked to CMRL directors SN Sasidharan Kartha and Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited.

Investigations reveal CMRL, a publicly listed firm, has been embroiled in financial misconduct, including Rs 182 crore in fictitious expenses used for bribery. The ED discovered Veena's company received fraudulent payments disguised as IT consultancy fees, triggering the enforcement action despite CMRL's legal challenge in Kerala High Court.