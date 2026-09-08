Corruption Crackdown: Wang Xiangxi Ousted from Chinese Government
Wang Xiangxi, former head of China’s emergency management ministry, has been expelled from the Communist Party. Following a January investigation, Wang was found guilty of accepting bribes and misusing public funds. The probe also revealed he used his position to grant favors in project contracting and job promotions.
Wang Xiangxi, the former leader of China’s emergency management ministry, has been expelled from the Communist Party amid corruption allegations.
The announcement follows an investigation initiated in January, uncovering that Wang accepted large bribes and misappropriated public funds to finance lavish banquets.
Moreover, Wang's abuse of power extended to manipulating project contracting and job promotions for illicit gains, according to the anti-graft watchdog's statement.
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