U.S. Accuses Chinese Firms of Illicit AI Model Distillation

U.S. cyber and law enforcement agencies have accused Chinese AI companies of copying American AI models through distillation, a cost-lowering technique. Firms like DeepSeek and Alibaba allegedly used American models with possible government backing. These accusations arise ahead of U.S.-China talks on AI safety risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 00:07 IST
U.S. Accuses Chinese Firms of Illicit AI Model Distillation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

American security agencies have accused several Chinese AI companies, including Alibaba and DeepSeek, of illegally copying sophisticated U.S. AI models. These activities reportedly involve distillation, a method to train smaller AI models using larger ones. The accusations come from the National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the FBI.

The agencies claim these distillation activities occur on an industrial scale, with potential awareness from the Chinese government. This issue surfaces as the U.S. prepares for Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit and a planned dialogue on AI safety risks between the nations.

The allegations highlight ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China regarding technology theft and AI safety, with both countries intent on addressing these critical topics in upcoming negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026