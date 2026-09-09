Tung Chee-hwa made history as Hong Kong's first chief executive following the territory's return to China in 1997. Initially committed to preserving autonomy under the 'one country, two systems' framework, his term eventually saw controversies over perceived threats to freedoms.

The introduction of Article 23 in 2003, a proposed security law that expanded police powers, sparked massive protests and underscored growing tensions with Beijing. Although the bill was initially withdrawn, similar legislation was passed in a pro-Beijing legislature in 2024.

Tung, known for his ties to China's political elite and influential role in Sino-American relations, saw his leadership challenged by democratic movements in 2014 and 2019. As protests intensified, his stance increasingly aligned with mainland policies, advocating for stability over pluralism.