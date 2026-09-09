Escalation in the Gulf: Houthi Strikes Challenge Saudi Stability

Tehran-supported Houthis have significantly escalated their offensive against Saudi Arabia, launching drone and missile attacks to target crucial oil facilities. This latest aggression has resulted in over 70 casualties and intensified the ongoing Gulf conflict, threatening the stability of regional energy supplies.

Saudi authorities have reported major blazes at the sites hit by the attacks, with satellite images revealing substantial damage, particularly in Jazan and Abha. With these attacks among the most damaging Saudi Arabia has faced, the impact on global oil prices has been swift, pushing costs closer to $100 per barrel.

Experts warn that the Houthi capabilities to strike deep into Saudi territory may further destabilize the already fragile situation in the Gulf, with broader ramifications for the economy and geopolitical balance in the region.