HSBC's Bullish Bet on S&P 500: Why AI and Earnings Shine Bright

HSBC has raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 8,100, anticipating strong corporate earnings and increased AI infrastructure spending to drive the index's rally. While global brokerages share a similar outlook, concerns about the Fed's policies and geopolitical risks linger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 17:19 IST
HSBC's Bullish Bet on S&P 500: Why AI and Earnings Shine Bright
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HSBC made headlines on Tuesday by raising its year-end target for the S&P 500 from 7,650 to 8,100. This optimistic outlook is fueled by robust corporate earnings and continuous investment in AI infrastructure, which the bank believes will sustain the index's upward trajectory.

This latest forecast suggests a potential 4.9% rise from the S&P 500's last close, as HSBC predicts EPS growth of over 25% in the latter half of 2026. The second quarter's corporate earnings have already outperformed expectations, with 86% of reporting companies beating analysts' estimates, compared to a historical average beat rate of 67.5%, according to LSEG data.

The index has gained 12.75% this year despite market volatility due to geopolitical tensions and economic factors. While risks such as Federal Reserve rate hikes and geopolitical uncertainty persist, HSBC views them as exaggerated and sees the outlook for investor sentiment and equity valuations as uncertain, particularly in tech stocks with narrow valuation ranges.

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