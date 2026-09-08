Technical Turbulence: Britain's Airports Hit by Air Traffic Control Glitch

On Tuesday, major British airports faced significant disruptions in departing flights due to a technical issue with the air traffic control provider NATS. Key airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, and Stansted, were among those grappling with delays amid the constraints.

NATS announced that the problem originated from its flight processing system, with engineers actively resolving the issue to restore normal operations quickly. Despite the complications, flights continued to depart albeit at a regulated pace.

This setback adds to the history of technical challenges faced by the country's air traffic management. A similar issue in 2024 led to a regulatory mandate for NATS to enhance its contingency measures, as previous failures had burdened airlines with heavy financial losses.