Air Traffic Control Disruptions: NATS Begins Recovery

Britain's air traffic control provider, NATS, announced that its flight system is on the road to recovery after experiencing widespread disruptions on Tuesday, affecting numerous flights departing from major airports in the UK.

In a statement posted on X, NATS confirmed they have implemented a solution to the problem and are witnessing a gradual recovery of the system.

As a result, passengers should expect ongoing delays as the air traffic control system stabilizes and rectifies the backlog caused by the disruption.