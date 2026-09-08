Chile's Inflation Surge: Market Surprises and Central Bank's Next Move

Chile's inflation rate experienced an unexpected spike in August, with consumer prices climbing by 0.6% from July, marking the most significant monthly increase since April, official sources revealed on Tuesday. This rise exceeded the 0.3% prediction in a Reuters poll of economists and surpassed the central bank's expectations.

The national statistics agency (INE) highlighted food, non-alcoholic beverages, and transport as the main contributors to the increase. Prices in these sectors grew by 1.4% and 1.6% respectively, with nine out of thirteen consumer categories seeing a hike. Consequently, annual inflation increased to 4.1% from July’s 3.5%, surpassing the central bank’s target range.

Analysts from Scotiabank and Coopeuch suggest further inflation expectations amid the El Niño weather phenomenon, hinting at possible central bank policy adjustments. Despite this, the central bank plans to maintain its benchmark rate at 4.5% during its upcoming meeting.