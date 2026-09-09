Strengthening Bilateral Trade: U.S. Commerce Secretary Visits Mexico
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is set to visit Mexico City for discussions with President Claudia Sheinbaum about enhancing bilateral trade relations. The meeting will address economic issues critical to Mexico and the U.S., as announced by Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will make a diplomatic visit to Mexico City on Wednesday to engage in talks with President Claudia Sheinbaum.
The discussions aim to enhance bilateral trade relations, focusing on strengthening the economic ties between the United States and Mexico, according to Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.
This visit underscores the importance of ongoing economic dialogue and cooperation between the two neighboring nations.