Bond Market Resilience Amidst Record U.S. Debt Levels

Despite the alarming rise in U.S. debt and a budget deficit reaching record levels, the bond market is functioning as expected. While bond yields are rising, reflecting investor demand under current economic conditions, the market remains stable and orderly, suggesting a normalizing phase post-crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 05:00 IST
Bond Market Resilience Amidst Record U.S. Debt Levels

The U.S. bond market narrative appears overwhelmingly negative, with national debt exceeding $40 trillion and the budget deficit reaching 6% of GDP. However, this should not be cause for alarm. According to economic indicators, including a nominal GDP growth of 6% and low unemployment rates, the market operates as expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield is nearing 5%, yet economists argue this situation is not unusual. The real anomaly occurred in the decade following the global financial crisis, when yields were exceptionally low. Rising bond yields align with the fundamentals and reflect necessary compensation for lending amidst a widening budget deficit.

Despite growing concerns over debt, deficit, and inflation, the bond market remains steady, showing low realized volatility. While investors demand higher returns, there are no signs of panic, indicating that the U.S. bond market is adjusting to new economic realities rather than facing turmoil.

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