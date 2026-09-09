Bond Market Resilience Amidst Record U.S. Debt Levels

The U.S. bond market narrative appears overwhelmingly negative, with national debt exceeding $40 trillion and the budget deficit reaching 6% of GDP. However, this should not be cause for alarm. According to economic indicators, including a nominal GDP growth of 6% and low unemployment rates, the market operates as expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield is nearing 5%, yet economists argue this situation is not unusual. The real anomaly occurred in the decade following the global financial crisis, when yields were exceptionally low. Rising bond yields align with the fundamentals and reflect necessary compensation for lending amidst a widening budget deficit.

Despite growing concerns over debt, deficit, and inflation, the bond market remains steady, showing low realized volatility. While investors demand higher returns, there are no signs of panic, indicating that the U.S. bond market is adjusting to new economic realities rather than facing turmoil.