A conflict across the Taiwan Strait could have ramifications eclipsing those of World War II on the global economy, warns the top U.S. diplomat in Taipei. With the U.S.-China summit on the horizon, the focus is on averting catastrophic miscalculations, says Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

The U.S., while lacking formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, stands as the island's primary international supporter and arms supplier. Speaking at a defense forum, Greene emphasized the urgency of maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, critical for global stability.

U.S. diplomatic efforts aim to preserve peace in the Indo-Pacific, reinforced by strategic stability discussions expected at the upcoming summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, Taiwan fortifies its defense, budgeting over T$1 trillion, a record, for the upcoming year, amid China's sovereign claims.