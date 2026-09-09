Yen's Surge: A New Dawn for Global Currencies

The Japanese yen maintained its strength on Wednesday, compelling the dollar to remain under pressure as oil prices surged towards $100 per barrel, driven by escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

Strikes by Iranian-backed Houthis on Saudi cities intensified the regional conflict, affecting a key U.S. ally. In response, the dollar weakened slightly, while analysts monitor upcoming U.S. inflation data and central bank discussions for further currency guidance.

The yen’s strength has shifted investor strategies, with implications for the popular yen carry trade. Speculation about Bank of Japan tightening and external pressures support the yen’s rally, as traders anticipate interest rate decisions by major central banks.