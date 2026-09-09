Global Markets Jitter as Middle East Tensions Fuel Oil Rally

Brent crude prices rallied towards $100 per barrel amid intensified Middle East tensions, impacting Asian stock markets. The yen strengthened due to expectations of rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. Regional stock indexes saw mixed reactions. Inflation concerns continue to weigh on global markets, affecting equities and bond yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 07:54 IST
Global Markets Jitter as Middle East Tensions Fuel Oil Rally
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Brent crude rallied towards $100 per barrel on Wednesday, significantly affecting Asian stock market dynamics. The surge comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East, creating inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. consumer price data releases.

The Japanese yen advanced on expectations for quicker Bank of Japan interest rate hikes, with traders abandoning short positions, while the euro slightly rose ahead of a European Central Bank rate decision amid inflation pressures linked to the Iran conflict.

Oil prices increased for a fourth consecutive session as Saudi cities faced strikes by Iranian-backed Houthis, and multiple U.S. and Iranian military actions unfolded in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the stock indexes like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI saw a notable rebound due to gains in chip and AI stocks.

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