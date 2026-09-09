Tech Turmoil and Middle Eastern Tensions Impact S&P 500

The S&P 500 experienced a decline on Tuesday, driven by losses in software stocks such as Salesforce, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East that led to rising oil prices. Investors are closely watching upcoming inflation data, which could influence a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Renewed concerns emerged following the launch of OpenAI's latest model, GPT-6 Astra, which sparked fears of AI competition against existing software firms. Jed Ellerbroek of Argent Capital highlighted the trend where semiconductor stocks profit but software stocks underperform.

Further affecting market sentiment, Intel and Qualcomm surged after partnering with Amazon for custom AI chip development, while geopolitical uncertainties continue to impact the stock market, with the U.S.-Iran conflict adding to investor caution.