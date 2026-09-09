Adani Airports Secures $1 Billion Investment for Expansion

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a branch of Adani Enterprises Limited, has successfully secured approximately $1 billion in investment through binding agreements with an investor consortium featuring Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock-managed funds. This deal attributes a pre-money equity valuation of around $18 billion to AAHL, marking a significant financial institution investment in India's airport infrastructure sector.

The funding will be executed in three phases, with the final tranche concluding by July 2027. This structured infusion will leave the consortium with a 5.54% stake in AAHL. These funds will be strategically utilized for upgrading and expanding existing airport infrastructure, rolling out real estate projects, and enhancing ground handling and non-aeronautical operations, aiming to cater to 200 million annual passengers.

Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director of AAHL, expressed pride in this significant partnership, emphasizing India's aviation sector as a key economic growth driver. With these investments, AAHL aims to position itself as a global leader in integrated airport platforms. Following AEL's record Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement in July 2026, AAHL's growth ambitions are aligned with India's expanding market potential and urban development opportunities.