Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Visionary Leadership

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin unveiled plans for a month-long campaign titled 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17, commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service. The campaign seeks to highlight India's rapid advancement from economic stagnation to becoming a global powerhouse under Modi's guidance.

Speaking at a New Delhi press conference, Nabin emphasized the significance of October 7, marking the anniversary of Modi's political journey that started in Gujarat in 2001. Over the years, Modi has transformed the nation, shifting focus from public service to a broader agenda for national development. Under his leadership, India's economy evolved from being part of the 'Fragile Five' to becoming the fastest-growing major economy worldwide.

The campaign will include initiatives like the 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' programme on Modi's birthday, blood donation drives, and seminars. It aims to replicate Modi's visionary leadership and dedication, impacting sectors like startups, women's empowerment, and cultural heritage. Celebrating Modi's legacy, the BJP intends to inspire nationwide participation, reinforcing the message of public service and hope.