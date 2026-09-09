Injecto Polymers to Launch ₹56.12 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

Injecto Polymers Limited, a renowned manufacturer of polymer-based packaging solutions, is preparing to launch its ₹56.12 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) for public subscription starting September 11, 2026. Scheduled to close on September 16, 2026, the Equity Shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO consists of a new issue of 56.12 lakh Equity Shares priced between ₹98 and ₹100 per share. September 10, 2026, marks the opening of the Anchor Book, with allotment anticipated for September 17 and listing projected for September 21, subject to market conditions.

Financial projections for the Company are robust, showcasing a consistent ascent in revenue and profit over recent fiscal years. IPO proceeds aim to repay borrowings and fund the Phase IV expansion, boosting manufacturing capability significantly. Indcap Advisors Private Limited will manage the issue, with investor listings planned for September 21, 2026.