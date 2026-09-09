Inditex Navigates Middle East Conflict and Market Shifts Amid Strong Sales

Inditex reported a weaker second-quarter profit due to increased costs from the Middle East conflict. Despite a strong sales start in the autumn, shares fell 3%. With a €176 billion valuation, it continues expanding, focusing on flagship stores as extreme weather impacts market strategies and consumer behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:09 IST
Inditex Navigates Middle East Conflict and Market Shifts Amid Strong Sales
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Inditex, owner of Zara, reported a weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, influenced by rising costs from the ongoing Middle East conflict. This surge in expenses drove its shares down by 3%, despite a robust start to autumn trading, with sales in August adjusting for currency up by 9%.

The fast-fashion giant generated €11 billion in sales from May to July, showing resilience despite energy price hikes and waning consumer confidence amid the escalating Iran war. However, its second-quarter gross profit margin fell slightly below expectations, reaching 56.7% as the conflict inflamed costs.

Inditex's Chief Financial Officer noted higher transport and input costs due to Middle East disruptions, although sales improved since the first quarter. With around 480 regional stores, the company plans further expansion, targeting lower-income shoppers with its Lefties brand and contrasting Zara's upscale shift.

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