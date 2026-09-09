Brent Crude Surges Past $100 Amid Middle East Turmoil

In a significant market development, Brent crude oil futures leaped past the $100 mark on Wednesday, marking a more-than-six-week high as escalating conflict in the Middle East raises alarms over oil supply disruptions.

Escalating tensions have intensified since February 28, when the Iran-U.S. conflict erupted, pushing Brent crude prices to highs exceeding $126 in April. Recent attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi energy sites have exacerbated the situation, threatening crucial oil shipments via alternative routes such as the Red Sea.

Experts like Hamad Hussain warn that the prolonged conflict and recent attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman could further disrupt global oil flow. With structural increases in energy prices looming, banks and economists have adjusted their crude price forecasts upward, expecting continued volatility in the market.