Brent Crude Surges Past $100 Amid Middle East Turmoil

Brent crude oil prices soared over $100 a barrel due to escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has intensified supply concerns. As the Iran-U.S. conflict shows little sign of resolution, attacks on Saudi facilities disrupt oil flow. Experts warn this situation could drive structural energy price increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:00 IST
Brent Crude Surges Past $100 Amid Middle East Turmoil
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In a significant market development, Brent crude oil futures leaped past the $100 mark on Wednesday, marking a more-than-six-week high as escalating conflict in the Middle East raises alarms over oil supply disruptions.

Escalating tensions have intensified since February 28, when the Iran-U.S. conflict erupted, pushing Brent crude prices to highs exceeding $126 in April. Recent attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi energy sites have exacerbated the situation, threatening crucial oil shipments via alternative routes such as the Red Sea.

Experts like Hamad Hussain warn that the prolonged conflict and recent attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman could further disrupt global oil flow. With structural increases in energy prices looming, banks and economists have adjusted their crude price forecasts upward, expecting continued volatility in the market.

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