Inditex Navigates Challenging Market Amid Higher Costs

Inditex, the company behind fashion giant Zara, saw its second-quarter profits fall below expectations due to rising costs, despite a robust start to autumn sales. Shares of the fast-fashion group fell by 3% on Wednesday, although sales adjusted for currency climbed by 9% in August.

Sales for Inditex totaled €11 billion in the May to July quarter, maintaining resilience amid high energy costs and low consumer confidence spurred by the Iran war. However, a gross margin of 56.7% missed analysts' predictions as Middle East disruptions affected transport and input costs.

Seeking to attract budget-focused customers, Inditex is aggressively expanding its low-cost brand Lefties in Britain, with plans to move into Germany. Despite fierce competition and a competitive European market, Inditex remains confident with a 9% sales boost from August to early September.