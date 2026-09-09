Inditex Navigates Challenging Market Amid Higher Costs

Zara owner Inditex faces a drop in profits in the second quarter due to increased costs despite strong autumn trading. While sales rose 9% in August, influences such as extreme weather and Middle East disruptions increased transport costs. Inditex plans strategic expansion to attract budget-conscious shoppers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:22 IST
Inditex Navigates Challenging Market Amid Higher Costs
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Inditex, the company behind fashion giant Zara, saw its second-quarter profits fall below expectations due to rising costs, despite a robust start to autumn sales. Shares of the fast-fashion group fell by 3% on Wednesday, although sales adjusted for currency climbed by 9% in August.

Sales for Inditex totaled €11 billion in the May to July quarter, maintaining resilience amid high energy costs and low consumer confidence spurred by the Iran war. However, a gross margin of 56.7% missed analysts' predictions as Middle East disruptions affected transport and input costs.

Seeking to attract budget-focused customers, Inditex is aggressively expanding its low-cost brand Lefties in Britain, with plans to move into Germany. Despite fierce competition and a competitive European market, Inditex remains confident with a 9% sales boost from August to early September.

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