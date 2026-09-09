PhonePe & Visa Usher in Secure, Cross-Border Payment Revolution

PhonePe's CPTO Rahul Chari dismissed security worries over card tokenization, highlighting its safety and broader blockchain applications. Partnering with Visa, PhonePe launched new solutions at the Global Fintech Festival, making it the first Indian app offering Cross Border Scan to Pay, advancing digital payment convenience and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:29 IST
PhonePe & Visa Usher in Secure, Cross-Border Payment Revolution
Rahul Chari, CPTO and founder, Phonepe (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At the Global Fintech Festival 2026 in Mumbai, PhonePe Chief Product and Technology Officer Rahul Chari assured attendees of the security of card tokenization, stating there is no fraud risk associated with it. He emphasized the broader applications of tokenization beyond just card payments, including smart contracts on blockchain.

PhonePe, in collaboration with Visa, introduced groundbreaking payment solutions: Tap to Pay, Cross Border Scan to Pay, and Smart Accept. This partnership marks PhonePe as the first Indian app to offer Cross Border Scan to Pay for international transactions, expanding its digital payment capabilities.

With these innovations, PhonePe enables micro-merchants to accept card payments through the Smart Accept solution. Consumers with saved Visa cards on PhonePe can now perform credit card transactions at small vendors using the PhonePe for Business app's Visa Accept feature, enhancing convenience and security in digital payments.

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