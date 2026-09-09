New Zealand Opens Door to Foreign Investment in Build-to-Rent Housing

New Zealand will allow wealthy visa applicants to invest in funds supporting build-to-rent housing from December. The government hopes to leverage foreign capital to boost long-term rental housing projects. Changes to the Active Investor Plus visa include reduced investment requirements and expanded philanthropic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 05:02 IST
New Zealand Opens Door to Foreign Investment in Build-to-Rent Housing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand is set to allow wealthy visa applicants to count investments in approved funds supporting build-to-rent housing projects starting December. This strategic move aims to leverage foreign capital to enhance long-term rental housing development in the country.

The centre-right National Party-led government has been gradually refining the Active Investor Plus visa since its relaunch in April 2025. Key modifications include lowering the minimum investment for the Growth category from NZ$15 million to NZ$5 million and reducing the investment period to three years, down from four. Additionally, the range of eligible investments has been broadened.

Despite these modifications, direct investment in build-to-rent projects remains off-limits, requiring applicants to channel funds through approved managed funds. The program also mandates that investors and their families cannot reside in developments financed by their investments. Other adjustments to the visa include relaxed English-language requirements and more philanthropic investment choices, all while New Zealand experiences record net migration and sluggish economic growth.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026