Tensions Surge: Vessel Attacks in the Gulf Region

Conflict has escalated in the Gulf region, with multiple merchant vessels reportedly attacked. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency confirmed that several ships were hit by disabling fire during overnight military activity.

While the British navy-affiliated UKMTO has not verified any casualties or environmental damage, another incident was reported involving a vessel listing near Port Rashid, indicating possible water ingress from an unknown projectile attack.

The tension peaked after U.S. Central Command destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers following missile attacks on a U.S. Navy warship. In retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacks on two U.S. warships and eight oil tankers. The dramatic events unfolded as vessels crossed a designated 'prohibited and unsafe' zone near the Strait of Hormuz.