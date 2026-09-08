Zelenskiy's Hope: U.S. Peace Plans Show Promise

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced that U.S. peace negotiators presented viable ideas for ending the ongoing conflict. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner recently visited Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy hinted that upcoming talks, possibly hosted by Turkey or UAE, will cover grain shipments and energy infrastructure issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:49 IST
Zelenskiy's Hope: U.S. Peace Plans Show Promise

In a bid to resolve ongoing tensions, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism on Tuesday about new proposals from U.S. peace negotiators.

The envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, traveled to Ukraine and Russia over the weekend, suggesting several 'decent ideas' to advance peace talks.

Zelenskiy indicated potential upcoming discussions may occur in Turkey, UAE, or Switzerland, covering topics like grain shipments and energy infrastructure.

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