Zelenskiy's Hope: U.S. Peace Plans Show Promise

In a bid to resolve ongoing tensions, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism on Tuesday about new proposals from U.S. peace negotiators.

The envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, traveled to Ukraine and Russia over the weekend, suggesting several 'decent ideas' to advance peace talks.

Zelenskiy indicated potential upcoming discussions may occur in Turkey, UAE, or Switzerland, covering topics like grain shipments and energy infrastructure.