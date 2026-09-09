Pound Ascends Amid Market Tensions and Interest Rate Speculations

As oil prices climbed over $100 a barrel amid escalating Middle Eastern tensions, the pound moved towards two-week highs against the dollar on Wednesday. This surge in crude prices, now 40% above February levels, is pressuring central banks to consider interest rate hikes.

With Britain's heavy reliance on energy imports, consumer inflation has risen to 2.9% as of July. Despite this, money markets currently predict that the Bank of England will delay raising interest rates in its imminent meeting, although two hikes are anticipated by March.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and economists express skepticism over inevitable rate hikes, yet market anticipation suggests otherwise. Analysts highlight that increases in Brent oil prices significantly impact rate projections, emphasizing uncertainty surrounding fiscal and oil price factors.