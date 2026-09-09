Barclays Boosts S&P 500 Target Amid AI-Driven Earnings Surge

In a notable move, Barclays has revised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index from 7,800 to 7,950. This change comes on the heels of an impressive earnings season dominated by technology companies, pushing the brokerage to anticipate a potential rally to 8,800 points by 2027.

U.S. corporate earnings have exceeded Wall Street expectations, with 86% of the companies listed in the S&P 500 outperforming analyst estimates — a significant rise compared to the long-term average of 67.5%. Barclays attributes this success to increased AI investment and robust economic activity.

However, despite the promising business climate, Barclays remains cautious on valuations given uncertainties surrounding the sustainability of AI investments, persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and a more aggressive interest rate outlook. Reflecting market adjustments, the brokerage has downgraded its stance on the utilities sector to "neutral" due to regulatory uncertainties.