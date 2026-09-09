Air Traffic Chaos: Airlines Demand Accountability After UK Shutdown

Airlines have criticized UK's air traffic control after a recent outage left thousands stranded. The incident, echoing an event in 2023, has led to calls for the resignation of NATS boss Martin Rolfe. Further scrutiny is anticipated as stakeholders demand infrastructure improvements to prevent future disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 17:20 IST
Air Traffic Chaos: Airlines Demand Accountability After UK Shutdown
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Amid significant disruptions, airlines have intensified their criticism of Britain's aviation systems following a major air traffic control failure. The incident, which mirrored a similar shutdown in 2023, left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded and led to the cancellation of 2,000 flights on Tuesday.

NATS, Britain's air traffic provider, and its boss Martin Rolfe, face mounting pressure as calls for accountability grow. Ryanair, one of Europe's leading airlines, has urged for Rolfe's resignation, attributing losses of £3 million due to the outage. Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has summoned Rolfe for an explanation, emphasizing the need for a robust aviation infrastructure.

With operations gradually resuming, major UK airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick, have advised passengers to verify flight schedules before arriving. The aviation sector, already under scrutiny, is expected to face ongoing challenges as it seeks to address these critical issues.

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