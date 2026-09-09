Air Traffic Chaos: Airlines Demand Accountability After UK Shutdown

Amid significant disruptions, airlines have intensified their criticism of Britain's aviation systems following a major air traffic control failure. The incident, which mirrored a similar shutdown in 2023, left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded and led to the cancellation of 2,000 flights on Tuesday.

NATS, Britain's air traffic provider, and its boss Martin Rolfe, face mounting pressure as calls for accountability grow. Ryanair, one of Europe's leading airlines, has urged for Rolfe's resignation, attributing losses of £3 million due to the outage. Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has summoned Rolfe for an explanation, emphasizing the need for a robust aviation infrastructure.

With operations gradually resuming, major UK airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick, have advised passengers to verify flight schedules before arriving. The aviation sector, already under scrutiny, is expected to face ongoing challenges as it seeks to address these critical issues.